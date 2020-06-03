Nebraska Farm Bureau Announces 2020-2021 Class of The Crew

LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) has identified six social media savvy student members to join The Crew. The Crew participants share their love of agriculture through social media and are selected from NEFB’s student members, who range in age from 16 to 23. Each member is selected in the spring and participates for one year.

The 2020-2021 class of The Crew represents county Farm Bureaus from across the state. They are; Jaycee Lapp and Abbie Brott of Hayes County; Emma Goosic, of Kearney/Franklin County; Makenna Eisenzimmer of Keith County; Abby Scholz of Phelps/Gosper County; and Abigail Lutjelusch of Colfax County.

“Nebraska Farm Bureau places high priority on training the next generation of agriculture leaders as part of our strategic plan. In coordination with NEFB student membership, The Crew provides an added benefit of being a student member and an opportunity to gain hands-on agriculture communications experiences. We are proud of this program and the growth it has shown,” said Audrey Schipporeit, Nebraska Farm Bureau director of generational engagement.

The ideal Crew member looks like this:

Supports and amplifies Nebraska Farm Bureau’s messaging.

Creates original content to portray accurate agriculture messages.

Participates in facilitated learning sessions from industry professionals.

Leads social media advocacy for their generation.

“During their year-long experience, Crew members, who come from across the state, work toward a series of milestones centered on social media sharing. In addition, they write a blog posts each for Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Stories from the Field blog and attend ’field day’s during which they gain hands-on agriculture communication experience and learn real-world applications of communication practices. We encourage folks to follow along this year as these students bring to life rural America through their work on social media. Check out #neagcrew on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” Schipporeit said.