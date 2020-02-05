Nebraska Farm Bureau Sets 2020 Agriculture Policy Priorities

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors have set the organization’s public policy priorities for 2020. Each year the Board identifies priorities to guide the organization in its efforts to support Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.

“There are many issues that impact our farms and ranches. It’s no secret that when agriculture does well, our rural communities thrive, and our entire state benefits. To that end, it’s imperative we focus on the areas where we can do the most good in helping our members be successful,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president. “At the end of the day, every policy issue we work on is connected in some way to helping our members keep their operations viable in a world where weather, markets, technology, and other economic forces are constantly changing.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s state policy priority list for 2020 includes:

Reducing Nebraska’s overreliance on property taxes and seeking a more balanced system to fund education.

Growing Nebraska’s livestock sector and value-added agriculture.

Expanding farm and ranch access to high quality broadband service statewide.

Proactive engagement on both state water quality and quantity issues.

Making sure regulations are workable for Nebraska farms and ranches.

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s national policy priority list for 2020 includes:

Continuing to promote and work to expand international markets for Nebraska agricultural products.

Ensuring federal regulations and federal programs work for farm and ranch families including:

Appropriate allocation of federal assistance to expand broadband access in rural areas; Protecting farmers’ access to modern farming technology, veterinary medications, and crop protection tools; Proper implementation of renewable energy mandates; Monitoring conservation compliance implementation and appeals process;

Defending animal agriculture production and supporting policies to enhance profitability.

Ensuring farmers and ranchers can meet their labor/workforce needs.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families and by working in these areas we can help create opportunities for our members to prosper,” said Nelson.