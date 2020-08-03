Nebraska farm spending down 13 percent

The numbers are in for 2019 Nebraska farm and ranch production expenditures.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 2019 expenditures were down 13% compared to 2018, and totaled $21.1 billion.

The most dramatic decrease was in livestock-related expenses, decreasing by 31% and totaling $5.61 billion. Rent and feed expenses came in at $2.48 billion and $2.45 billion and decreased by 2% and 21%, respectively.

Nebraska producers faced inputs in livestock, rent, and feed that were all above the national average. In 2019, Nebraskans paid 5.8 times more in the livestock category, 3.7 times more in rent, 1.8 times more for feed, and 1.9 times more in farm service expenditures.

Average expense breakdown per farm or ranch:

Total expenditures $460,832 Livestock $122,757 Rent $54,267 Feed $53,611 Farm services $40,044

*Data is from Nebraska farmers and ranchers who participated in the Agricultural Resource Management Study conducted by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Producers were contacted in January through April to collect 2019 farm and ranch expenses.*