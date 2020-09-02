Nebraska FFA Foundation kicks off annual I Believe in the Future of Ag fundraising campaign

September marks the official start of the 10th annual Nebraska FFA Foundation I Believe in the Future of Ag fundraising campaign.

The campaign serves as an outlet for local FFA chapters to receive donations for innovative projects in their classrooms, leadership programming, community service projects and field trips to advance agriculture education in their schools.

This year, AuctionTime.com, Aurora Cooperative, BigIron Auctions, Central Valley Ag, CoBank and DEKALB/Asgrow committed $20,000 each to the campaign. Other sponsors, contributing $10,000 each, include: Bayer CropScience, Country Partners Cooperative, CPI, Farm Credit Services of America, Farmers Cooperative, Frontier Cooperative, GrainBridge, Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, Pinnacle Bank, Producers Livestock and Valley Irrigation.

These corporate partners provide support for an educational campaign for FFA and agricultural education in Nebraska and support fundraising efforts at the local level. “Local FFA chapters and agriculture education chapters play an integral role in growing and developing future leaders in agriculture and in our communities. I see this campaign as a very important tool to help those chapters have the resources they need to grow leaders and build communities,” says Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director.

Donors to the I Believe in the Future of Ag campaign choose which chapter they support. One hundred percent of each local donation will be sent back to the designated chapter at the end of the campaign and a portion of the $35,000 challenge matching pool will be distributed to participating chapters. To donate to a local FFA chapter contact your local FFA advisor or go online to neffafoundation.org.