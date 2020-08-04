Nebraska FFA Foundation seeks donations for 2020 jacket program

The Nebraska FFA Foundation is now accepting donations for the 2020 Blue Jackets. Bright Futures program.

Through the program, the foundation provides FFA members with a free FFA jacket and tie or scarf. Students must complete an application, which includes an advisor statement, and are selected from a committee of donors, supporters and other friends of the FFA.

The program is designed to help students begin their journey in the FFA to support their own personal development, the advancement of agriculture, and their local communities.

The Nebraska FFA Foundation urges those who have worn a blue jacket, or simply believe in what the jacket stands for, to step up and gift the iconic blue corduroy to a deserving high school student.

“I really do appeal to folks if they have never donated to this before, it is $100 that goes to great use,” said Stacey Agnew, executive director of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. “Please consider doing this. We definitely could use the help!”

This year, the Nebraska FFA Foundation has a goal of giving out 250 jackets. The number of jackets given out relies directly on the number of donations received.

Donations can be made for $100 per student and must be received by September 1 for the jacket to be given out this school year.

Learn more and donate: https://neffafoundation.org/blue-jackets-bright-futures/page.html