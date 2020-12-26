class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504426 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Game and Parks to celebrate parks’ centennial in 2021 | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Game and Parks to celebrate parks’ centennial in 2021

BY NGPC | December 26, 2020
Home News Ag Policy
Nebraska Game and Parks to celebrate parks’ centennial in 2021

In 2021, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is celebrating 100 years of inspiring outdoor adventures at our state park system, which began when Chadron State Park was established in 1921.

Now, Nebraska’s 76 state, historical and recreation parks are top destinations for Nebraskans and visitors from around the world to enjoy breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, and abundant recreation opportunities.

The centennial celebration, themed “Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks,” honors the park system’s legacy while also looking to its bright future. Throughout the year, Game and Parks will host 100 centennial events; coordinate 100 hours of volunteer projects; host a parks adventure challenge and a video competition for youth; share Nebraskans parks stories; and much more.

Explore centennial opportunities at parks100.outdoornebraska.org.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: