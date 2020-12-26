Nebraska Game and Parks to celebrate parks’ centennial in 2021

In 2021, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is celebrating 100 years of inspiring outdoor adventures at our state park system, which began when Chadron State Park was established in 1921.

Now, Nebraska’s 76 state, historical and recreation parks are top destinations for Nebraskans and visitors from around the world to enjoy breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, and abundant recreation opportunities.

The centennial celebration, themed “Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks,” honors the park system’s legacy while also looking to its bright future. Throughout the year, Game and Parks will host 100 centennial events; coordinate 100 hours of volunteer projects; host a parks adventure challenge and a video competition for youth; share Nebraskans parks stories; and much more.

Explore centennial opportunities at parks100.outdoornebraska.org.