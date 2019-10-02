Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Announces the Creation of the Nebraska Grains Education Collaborative

LINCOLN – On Wednesday, October 2, The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board announced the creation of the ‘Nebraska Grains Education Collaborative’. This working group, made up of educators from many of Nebraska’s community colleges, universities and high schools, and the Nebraska Department of Education, will meet twice annually in order to encourage inter-institutional collaboration and promote versatility in teaching Ag practices, cropping systems, and industrial uses of Nebraska grains. The first meeting of the Nebraska Grains Education Collaborative will take place on Friday, November 15 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Central Community College in Grand Island.

Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board stated, “Nebraska’s educational institutions excel in regard to providing a robust secondary, community college, and university education within the grain sector of the agriculture industry. Our grain commodity programs also have developed excellent educational resources. The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board believes that facilitating the informal working group, ‘The Nebraska Grain Education Collaborative’, will facilitate greater inter-institutional collaboration and support diverse and robust education that reflects the myriad opportunities that Nebraska grains and surrounding industry provides.”

“The ability to have these conversations informally between education and industry partners across the state is important. Each program, though held to the same educational standards in many regards, is unique. By coming together around the topic of grains education specifically, we can work together to better prepare young people to take advantage of the numerous careers in, and in support of, sustainable and versatile agriculture in Nebraska.”

The Nebraska Grains Education Collaborative plans to meet twice annually. If you are an educator, or industry representative, and would like to participate in this informal working group, please email: sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.