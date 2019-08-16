Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board to Hold Producer Workshops in September

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board will host four workshops for new and returning sorghum producers, educators, and industry partners in September. The workshops will provide pertinent information in regard to the harvesting and marketing of grain sorghum. Each workshop will last approximately 2 hours. Workshop participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch. Refreshments will be provided.

The workshops will begin with a brief introduction by Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board followed by a 45 minute presentation on grain sorghum harvesting tips and tricks by Dr. Lucas Haag, Agronomist at Kansas State University. United Sorghum Checkoff Program Regional Marketing Director, Zach Simon, will provide a presentation on direct marketing. Workshops will be presented in Nebraska City, Norfolk, McCook, and Kearney.

“Supporting new and returning sorghum growers in Nebraska is of critical importance.” Blum said. “The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board is committed to offering every tool available to producers as they prepare for harvest following a very difficult planting season.”

A full schedule of workshops can be found below. Workshops will also be live-streamed via the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Facebook page.

Program Dates and Locations:

Wednesday, September 18 – 12pm to 2pm

Nebraska City

Morton-James Public Library (923 1st Corso, Nebraska City, NE 68410)

Wednesday, September 18 – 6pm to 8pm

Norfolk (In partnership with Nebraska Extension in Madison County)

Madison County Extension Office (1305 S 13th Street

Norfolk, NE 68701)

Thursday, September 19 – 12pm to 2pm

McCook (In partnership with Nebraska Extension in Red Willow County)

Red Willow County Extension Office (1400 West 5th Street

Ste 2, McCook, NE 69001-2593)

Thursday, September 19 – 5pm to 7pm

Kearney (In partnership with Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County)

Buffalo County Extension Office (1400 E. 34th (Fairgrounds)

Kearney, NE 68847-3992)