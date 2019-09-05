Nebraska LEAD Announces 2019-2021 Fellows

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 39 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

“Once again, it appears that Class 39 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state and I am excited to get started with them. Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond,” Hejny said.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14-16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include: leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy, international trade and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is sponsored by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska LEAD 39 Fellows by city/town are:

ALBION: John Krohn

ARTHUR: Jason Christensen

BELLEVUE: John Bronner, Derek Brown

BLUE HILL: Alex Buschow

CLARKSON: Mike Podany

CLATONIA: Monte Murkle

COLON: Jeff Meduna

COLUMBUS: Justin Lorenz

COZAD: Zack Jenner

ELGIN: Tiffany Hemenway

GRAND ISLAND: Andy Paul

HOLDREGE: Molly Trausch

HORDVILLE: Rebekah Nortrup

KEARNEY: Elyse Schlake

LINCOLN: Travis Harrison, Laurel Mastro, Blythe McAfee, Brett Muhlbach, Tony Sibert

MULLEN: Kory Phillips

NELIGH: Koryn Koinzan

OMAHA:, Craig Davidson, Benjamin Grabenstein, Ashley Peters

STROMSBURG: Cale Pallas

SUTHERLAND: Thomas Kelly, Zachary Paulman

SUTTON: Jesse Mohnike

UTICA: Mindy Wolf