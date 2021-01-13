Nebraska man sentenced for letting more than 200 cattle die

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507989 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | January 13, 2021
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for letting more than 200 cattle die and for selling livestock he didn’t own.

Aaron Ogren, of Exeter, was sentenced Tuesday on seven charges. He initially faced 43 counts after being arrested last April when sheriff’s deputies found more than 200 dead cattle on land near Exeter.

Ogren was supposed to be caring for the cattle. Several other cattle later died because they were in such poor condition when they were found.

Authorities said Ogren also sold livestock he didn’t own. The court found Ogren does not have funds to make restitution.

