Nebraska organizations call for additional meatpacking protections

Twenty-five Nebraska organizations and worker representatives are calling for more COVID-19 protections for those working in meat and poultry plants.

In a letter to Nebraska State Senators, the group says the Governor has failed to act through an emergency executive order.

The letter calls on the Legislature to implement enforceable protections such as:

Consistent 6-foot physical distancing between workers on the processing floor

Benefits, such as paid sick leave

effective screening and quarantine practices.

“While many of our countrymen were at home, social distancing during the last several months due to COVID-19, meatpacking plant workers continued to show up, every day, every shift, so that we would continue to have meat on our tables,” said Sergio Sosa, executive director of Heartland Workers Center. “The number of meatpacking plant workers who have contracted COVID-19 is disproportionally high compared to the general population, and 19 workers have died from it.”

According to the letter, more than 4,777 packing plant employees have fallen ill from COVID-19, at least 218 have been hospitalized, and at least 19 have died.

Statewide community organizations include ACLU of Nebraska, Center for Rural Affairs, Centro Hispano, Children of Smithfield, First United Methodist Church, Gateway District United Methodist Church, The Great Plains Conference, United Methodist Church, Heartland Family Service, Heartland Workers Center, Immigrant Legal Center, Latino American Commission, Mothers and Others: Justice and Mercy for Immigrants, Multicultural Coalition, Nebraska Appleseed, Nebraska Farmers Union, Nebraska Hispanic Bar Association, Nebraskans for Peace, OTOC Immigration and Refugee Action Team, Peace with Justice Ministries, Great Plains United Methodists, Refugee Empowerment Center, Schlegel Center for Service and Justice, Creighton University, Solidarity with Packing Plant Workers, The Trinidad Center, UFCW Local 293, and Unity in Action.