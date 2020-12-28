Nebraska Pea & Lentil Board is seeking inaugural board directors

Five directorships for the Nebraska Pea & Lentil Board are open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Applications should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. CST on Friday, May 1, 2021. These five (5) appointments will be the inaugural directors for the Nebraska Pea & Lentil Board.

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing peas, lentils, chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, faba beans, or lupins in Nebraska, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income from producing any of the crops mentioned above.

District 1 represents the Nebraska panhandle and includes the following counties: Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Garden, and Deuel.

District 2 represents southwest corner of Nebraska and stretches north to Cherry County. District 2 includes the following counties: Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock, and Red Willow.

District 3 represents central and eastern Nebraska. This includes all counties not listed in Districts 1 or 2.

District 4 and District 5 Board Directors represent the whole state as At-Large board members.

Any producer interested in an appointment may submit an application to the Governor’s office for consideration.

Interested producers can call Kathleen Dolezal with the Nebraska Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256. Interested producers may also apply online at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.