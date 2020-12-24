Nebraska rancher uses cattle, drone to thank healthcare workers

A Nebraska rancher continues his Christmas tradition of lining his cattle in a manner that spells out a message for social media.

David Schuler, a rancher near Bridgeport, Nebraska, has a simple technique to get his cattle to stand in place.

He puts the feed in the shape that he wants to spell out.

In the past, Schuler has drawn the ranch brand, a giant heart and he has spelled out “beef” to replicate the iconic Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. brand.

This year, Schuler took a different approach to his Christmas creation.

“I wanted to design something to thank those on the front-line of the healthcare industry,” Schuler said. “It doesn’t matter if you are in rural Nebraska or New York City, health care workers stepped up and are working to save lives every day.”

Using his feed wagon, Schuler drew a heartbeat followed by a heart. He flew his drone to snap the perfect picture.

.

.

.

Get stories like this delivered to your inbox! Sign up for the Rural Radio Network newsletter.