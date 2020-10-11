Nebraska Sheep and Goat Produces Annual Conference held October 17, 2020

Plan to attend the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Annual Conference, Saturday October 17, 2020 at the Westside Event Center, 2475 County Rd 62, Alliance NE 69301. Registration will begin at 9:00 am Mountain Time. The educational program will consist of:

9:15 Welcome by Aaron Fintel , President of the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association

1:00 Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Sheep Field Specialist – “Evaluating the effects of excessively finished lambs on the processing sector.”

5:00 pm Annual meeting and dinner

To register visit the website http://nebraskasheepandgoat.org or contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or call 308-386-8378.