Nebraska Soybean Board seeks leaders

This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry in Districts 1, 3 and 6.

The candidacy petition period began on December 1 and concludes on April 15.

District 1: Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce

District 3: Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington

District 6: Counties of Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward and Thayer

“This is a great opportunity for a soybean producer to join the Nebraska Soybean Board and help shape the future of the Nebraska soybean industry and how the board invests the checkoff into programs,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the NSB. “I encourage farmers in the districts up for election to submit petitions and join in on this prominent leadership opportunity.”

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition. The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July for District 1, 3 and 6. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election for 2021 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail.

To apply for candidacy in District 1, 3 or 6 you must:

Obtain a NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s executive director, Scott Ritzman, at 402-432-5720 or scott@nebraskasoybeans.org

Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in their district

Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 15, 2021

Roles and responsibilities for soybean board member representative:

Attend every NSB meeting – 8-day fiscal year commitment

Attend/participate in other educational events sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board

Receive no salary but are reimbursed for the expenses incurred carrying out board business

Serve a three-year term that would begin October 1, 2021