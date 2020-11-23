Nebraska Soybean Board to meet November 24 in York

The Nebraska Soybean Board will hold its next meeting on November 24, 2020 at the Holthus Convention Center located at 3130 Holen Ave., York, Nebraska.

The Board will conduct regular board business and hold an election of officers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person meeting is not open to the public.

Registration for attending through Zoom and the complete agenda for the meeting is available for inspection on the Nebraska Soybean Board website at www.nebraskasoybeans.org

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.