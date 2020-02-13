Nebraska Soybean Board, United Soybean Board seek leaders to represent state’s soybean farmers

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) is seeking individuals to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry as it takes nominations for its own board and the United Soybean Board (USB).

The NSB is seeking board members to represent District 5 , District 7 and At-Large.

Applicants would serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1 this year. The deadline to apply is April 15.

The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July for District 5 and 7. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election for 2020 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail. The At-Large position on the Nebraska Soybean Board is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the July board

meeting.

The USB is seeking a Nebraska soybean farmer to fill one of the state’s four director positions for a three-year term. The deadline to apply is March 15.

USB is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and

sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 1, 2020, deadline.

To obtain this form, contact Victor Bohuslavsky at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at 402-432-5720