Nebraska wheat benefits from recent rain and snowfall

The USDA recently reported hard red winter wheat could have difficulties with establishment in areas of Colorado, Kansas and the Panhandle of Oklahoma with dry conditions.

In Nebraska where most of the winter wheat has been planted, fall rains and snow have helped with the establishment.

“In western Nebraska, most of the wheat is planted, has come up and is off to a pretty good start,” said Royce Schaneman executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board. “In the east, we’re still waiting for the fall harvest crops to get out of the fields before we are done planting wheat.”

It is still too early to have any numbers on wheat acres planted but in southwest Nebraska, there is rumor more acres have been planted.

“From reports we’ve gotten from around the state it looks like we’re going to be steady, which would be right around a million acres,” he said. “We’d be happy to maintain acres if there’s a slight uptick in acres we’d love it.”

The wheat market has seen a little bit of a surge this week, which probably has to do with several factors. Schaneman said there are global factors, including the buying power of other countries and exports of available wheat from competitors.

The Nebraska Wheat Board is also keeping an eye on trade issues, especially the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.

“We’re talking about an agreement with our two best-trading partners and our closest trading partners,” Schaneman said. “It’s got to get done.”

Talks on USMCA are ongoing and stretching into month number four, with only 21 legislative days left in 2019.