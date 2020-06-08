Nebraska Wheat Board Announces Ambassador Program

The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year Ambassador Program. The goal of the NWB Ambassador Program is to develop college-aged students into better advocates and leaders in agriculture and to help them grow both personally and professionally. The program consists of ambassadors participating in promotional events, school visits, job shadowing and much more. Upon completion of the program, ambassadors will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Applications are open to any full-time student enrolled in a Nebraska post-secondary school (freshmen-seniors). Students need to complete the application and submit a resume, letters of reference and a copy of their current transcripts. The application deadline is July 24, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

Program details and the application can be found online at www.nebraskawheat.com, under the “About NWB, Student Ambassador Program” tabs. For more information on the program, reach out to Sarah Morton at sarah.morton@nebraska.gov or by phone at 402-471-2358.