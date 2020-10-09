Nebraskans rally together to fight cancer | Friday Five | Oct. 9, 2020

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Nebraska ethanol is helping fuel the cure.

The Fuel the Cure campaign runs during October. When you fill up with higher blends of ethanol like E-15 and E-85, participating retailers will donate 3¢ per gallon to breast cancer research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

Fuel the Cure has raised over $13,000 since 2018.

Visit fueledbynebraska.com to find a retailer near you.

In addition, the Cattlemen’s Ball, a Calf for a Cure, the Pink Patch Program, and the Sandhills Cancer Fund are other ways that Nebraskans are rallying together to fight cancer.

