Nebraska’s Hunnicutt re-elected to NCGA Corn Board

Brandon Hunnicutt, a farmer from Giltner, Nebraska, was recently re-elected to the National Corn Grower’s Association Corn Board.

This is Hunnicutt’s second term, following his first election in July 2017. Each term lasts three years.

“While NCGA has had to make some difficult decisions over the last few years, I believe we have done a lot of good things that will benefit the corn industry for a long time,” said Hunnicutt. “Part of our success has been due to our organization’s continual desire to think strategically and develop partnerships with groups we may not have considered working with in the past. We’re a diverse group of farmers across the country, and NCGA must support corn farmers as a whole, no matter their location, size or production practices.”

Hunnicutt was elected during NCGA’s biannual Corn Congress, which was held virtually this year. The event normally takes place in Washington, D.C.

He is also the vice chair of the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB). He currently serves as the chairman of Field to Market, which is a national alliance designed to define, measure and advance the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production in the U.S.

Hunnicutt’s second term will begin on Oct. 1, 2020.