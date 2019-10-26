NeFB, Cong. Delegation, Gov. to Speaker Pelosi: Advance USMCA

Nebraskans are ready to reap the benefits of the United States – Mexico – Canada – Agreement (USMCA) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should act immediately to secure Congressional passage of USMCA to help them do so. That’s the message delivered by Nebraska elected officials and agriculture leaders during an Oct. 26 news conference to highlight the importance of USMCA, amidst Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Omaha for a political event.

The USMCA would replace the more than 25-year-old, North American Free Trade Agreement between the countries, modernizing the U.S. trading relationship with two of the U.S. largest trading partners, providing major benefits to U.S. businesses and consumers.

In preparation for the Pelosi visit, nearly 4,000 Nebraskans signed onto a letter to the Speaker encouraging Pelosi to act swiftly to pass USMCA legislation in the House.

While the Trump Administration negotiated and signed the USMCA deal more than a year ago, the agreement can’t be implemented until ratified by Congress. The U.S. Senate is expected to pass the agreement once acted upon in the House. Action in the House is entirely dependent Pelosi scheduling a USMCA vote.

Given that Mexican officials ratified the USMCA in June and Canadian officials are waiting to see if the U.S. will follow suit, it’s critical the House take swift action to advance the USMCA deal.

Quotes:

Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president

“Mexico and Canada are two of Nebraska’s largest and most valuable trading partners. Those two countries collectively purchase more than 21 percent of Nebraska’s total agriculture exports. It’s time for Speaker Pelosi to bring USMCA to floor of the House for a vote so we can continue to move forward in bringing long-term stability to these markets for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

“Talk about shameless: Speaker Pelosi is raising money for socialists while she’s picking our pockets. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers need trade and Speaker Pelosi, the nation’s most powerful Democrat, is stonewalling the USMCA deal. Knock it off, Nancy — schedule the vote.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer

“Mexico and Canada are our two biggest trading partners. USMCA is a good deal for Nebraska agriculture and it’s also important for the manufacturing sector. Speaker Pelosi needs to stop her delay tactics so we can pass this critical agreement.”

Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02)

“USMCA is critical to our agricultural industry, expanded trade, and every community across Nebraska’s 93 counties. The trade agreement was signed in November of 2018 and has been awaiting Nancy Pelosi’s action for months. All former Secretaries of Agriculture since President Reagan have urged its ratification and 250 bi-partisan members of the House have indicated their support for it. Pelosi’s hate for President Trump and her unwillingness to do anything that could look favorable for him is hurting our trade, agriculture and economic growth.”

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01)

“Get er done.”

Congressman Adrian Smith (NE-03)

“The cost of delay is too great. It’s time to pass USMCA and begin unlocking the benefits of a modernized agreement. USMCA is a win for U.S. farmers, producers, and consumers. Speaker Pelosi should schedule a vote without any further delay or political games.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts

“President Donald Trump’s new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is critical for Nebraska as we work to grow opportunities for farm and ranch families in a time of low commodity prices. Sadly, Nancy Pelosi and Washington Democrats in Congress have dragged their feet on approving the trade deal. The longer they delay, the more Nebraska’s ag producers are going to miss out on opportunities. It’s time to put politics aside and to seal the deal!”