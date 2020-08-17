Nelson announces plans to retire from Nebraska Farm Bureau

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson announced his plans to retire today.

He said his retirement will be effective at the end of his term, which will occur at the NeFB annual meeting in December.

Nelson was elected as president of Nebraska Farm Bureau in December 2011. He and his family farm near Axtell, Nebraska.

This announcement comes after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB1107 last week, which contains numerous tax provisions, including a new tax credit based on the amount of property taxes paid to a taxpayer’s school district.

Nelson released the following statement today:

“Words don’t do justice in sharing my appreciation to all those who’ve supported my wife Elma and I over the last nine years in this role. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with so many great people in fulfilling a passion in working on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families.”

“It’s never easy to leave something you love, but it’s time for my wife Elma and I to start a new chapter in our life together that provides more time for family, friends, and new adventures.”

“There is still plenty of work to do. I will continue to put forth my energy and efforts in the remaining months to do whatever I can to advance the mission of Nebraska Farm Bureau during that time.”

“It has been an honor to serve Farm Bureau members in this capacity and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”