New Beef Industry Long Range Plan Task Force Begins Year-Long Process

THE BEEF INDUSTRY LONG RANGE PLAN
Updated every five years, the Beef Industry Long Range Plan is the standard by which the beef industry focuses on one strategic direction, identifying key areas to advance beef demand.
- Driving growth in beef exports
- Protecting and enhancing the business and political climate for beef
- Growing consumer trust in beef and beef production
- Promoting and strengthening beef’s value proposition
THE 2020 BEEF INDUSTRY LONG RANGE PLAN TASK FORCE
The new plan, which will be effective from 2021 through 2025, will be developed by a group of leaders representing key beef segments from across the industry. This Long Range Plan Task Force will be led by Kim Brackett, owner/operator of Brackett Ranches, a cow-calf and stocker operation in Idaho. “Having helped develop our current long-range plan, I was encouraged with how it has been embraced by the industry, especially by Checkoff committees,” said Brackett. “Our new plan will be researched and fashioned with as much care, and I’m sure be received with as much enthusiasm.”
The balance of the task force includes individuals devoted to ensuring the long-term success of the beef industry.
- Keith Belk, Department Head of Animal Science, Colorado State University (Fort Collins, CO)
- Tim Brady, Director of Risk Management at Agri Beef packing (Boise, ID)
- Donnell Brown, Owner/Manager of R.A. Brown Ranch (Throckmorton, TX)
- John Butler, CEO the Beef Marketing Group, feeder (Manhattan, KS)
- Paul Defoor, Co-CEO at Cactus Feeders, Inc. (Amarillo, TX)
- Joe Goggins, Auction Market/Seedstock (Billings, MT)
- Ken Griner, President of Usher Land & Timber, Inc., cow/calf and seedstock (Chiefland, FL)
- Mary Kraft, Dairy Owner/Operator (Fort Morgan, CO)
- Jon Lowe, Sr. VP, Cattle & Equine Business, Zoetis animal health (Parsippany, NJ)
- Dean Meyer, Farmer/Feeder (Rock Rapids, IA)
- William Rishel, Rishel Ranch, seedstock (Lincoln, NE)
- Suzy Strassburger, President, Strassburger Steaks, LLC, a specialty meat purveyor (Carlstadt, NJ)
- Jerry Wulf, Partner/Advisor Wulf Cattle, seedstock (Hancock, MN)