New book helps kids connect with soybean farms

A new children’s picture book about soybean farming offers a valuable resource to parents and educators.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s Feeding Minds Press released a new book, My Family’s Soybean Farm, along with a companion educator guide.

This third title from Feeding Minds follows the farm adventures of Alexander, who takes readers on a tour of his family’s soybean farm. The book shows how soybeans are planted, grown and harvested, technology used on the farm, pest management techniques, and the many different products soybeans are used in.

The book, geared for grades K-2, combines illustrations with real photographs.

“The unique combination of colorful illustrations and photographs will engage young readers while bringing the farm to life,” said AFB Foundation Executive Director Daniel Meloy.

My Family’s Soybean Farm is now available in paperback for purchase directly from Feeding Minds Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. Special bulk pricing is also available.