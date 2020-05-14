New Gardening Competition for High School Students

A new gardening competition is available this summer for high school students in Nebraska.

Nebraska Extension and the UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture launched The Biggest Grower, a gardening competition aimed to give students an opportunity to learn how to garden.

Nebraska Extension Educator Stacy Adams said students will plant, grow, cultivate, harvest and distribute their own fresh specialty crops in a garden space or in containers.

Listen to Extension Educator Stacy Adams explain The Biggest Grower.

The Biggest Grower competition is free to Nebraska high school students entering the 9th through 12th grade this fall 2020.

Nebraska Extension and a university horticulture student, who will be a personal garden mentor, will work with each student virtually on a weekly basis. Participants will be randomly placed into 10, statewide virtual teams of 10 gardeners. These teams will compete over the summer to find out which team is The Biggest Grower.

Each winning team member will be awarded a $50 Amazon gift card. Additionally, one high school junior or senior will be awarded a College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Department of Agronomy and Horticulture scholarship of $1,000.

Students can register by May 22, 2020, at https://agronomy.unl.edu/the-biggest-grower.

Funding for this project is provided through the Nebraska Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.