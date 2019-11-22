New motor oil made with high oleic soybean oil now available on Amazon

America’s drivers have a new choice that unites performance and sustainability at a competitive cost, according to the United Soybean Board. Biosynthetic® Technologies’ biobased synthetic motor oil, using high oleic soybean oil from U.S. soybeans, is now on commercial shelves.

USB Director Mike Korth, a Nebraska Farmer, says, “Soy-based motor oil is another great opportunity to drive demand for U.S. soybeans” and meet consumer sustainability demands. Biosynthetic Technologies’ motor oil is also recognized as a USDA Certified Biobased Product in the United States Department of Agriculture’s BioPreferred Program.

The company will market both 5W-20 and 5W-30 through Amazon.com and direct from their website. The product is available for purchase and use immediately. Biosynthetic is also offering farmers a limited-time 20 percent discount to purchase the synthetic oil.

They can use code BioTrialFarm available only at motoroil.biosynthetic.com through January 31. USB and USDA have supported the soy-based, drop-in synthetic alternative to petroleum-based motor oil, calling the oils well-suited for high-temperature automotive and industrial applications.