NGSB and UNL Dairy Store to unveil new ice cream

In commemoration of the University of Nebraska’s 150th birthday, the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board (NGSB) and the UNL Dairy Store will unveil a new ice cream flavor at the Cornstock Festival on Friday, October 4. The unveiling of the new flavor, ‘Sorghum Army’s Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Invasion’ will take place in the Memorial Stadium Loop at 4:45pm.

Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board stated, “The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board is excited to partner with the University of Nebraska Dairy store for this fun product unveiling. This new flavor combines sorghum cookies, which are perennial favorites at the Nebraska State Fair and Husker Harvest Days, with the renowned ice cream served at the UNL Dairy Store.”

“This partnership showcases yet another creative consumer product utilizing one of Nebraska’s oldest agricultural crops.” Blum continued, “Because sorghum is gluten-free, low on the glycemic index, and high in fiber and antioxidants, this product also provides an excellent choice for those struggling with celiac disease or are simply looking for a more nutritious treat.”

‘Sorghum Army’s Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Invasion’ will only be available at the UNL Dairy Store located at the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s East Campus. It will be one of over 100 flavor options in rotation.

For additional information, producers are encouraged to contact the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at: 402-471-4276 or by email at: sorghum.board@nebraska.gov

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administers the one-cent per hundredweight checkoff, which is assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The Board’s annual budget is allocated in the areas of research, market development, and education.