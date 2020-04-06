NMPF Coronavirus Page Adds Resources for Dairy Employers, Veterinarians

ARLINGTON, VA – The National Milk Producers Federation’s coronavirus webpage has added new information for farm employers and employees, as well as guidance for veterinarians, to help the dairy community keep up with evolving government and marketplace responses to coronavirus.
Key new documents include:
- An NMPF/FARM Program-created guidance for farmers if an employee tests positive for COVID-19;
- NMPF’s two-page “What Farm Employers Need to Know about Sick Leave Requirements” document;
- Temporary guidance for veterinarians and producers regarding telemedicine and the Veterinarian-Client-Patient Relationship, created by the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, the National Milk Producers Federation, the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; and
- And a guide for Wisconsin farmers on the emergency disposal of milk.
NMPF’s coronavirus page, which debuted March 6, has emerged as a go-to resource for all of dairy, featuring information for farmers, employers and processors and offering rich materials on topics from animal health to workforce management in both English and Spanish. The page also is home to an NMPF podcast series that includes in-depth interviews with dairy experts as the industry manages through the coronavirus crisis.