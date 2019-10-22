No. 14 DEKALB Ford Mustang Finishes 267 Laps Providing $10,138 for the Left Turns for Learning Agricultural Scholarship

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, the National FFA Organization and DEKALB® brand corn team up to help students cross their “finish line” with the new Left Turns for Learning agricultural scholarship. Driver Clint Bowyer completed 267 laps during the Kansas Speedway NASCAR race on October 20 to fund a $10,138 FFA scholarship.

Local FFA students from Bowyer’s hometown area were invited to an exclusive experience at the race. Students were able to participate in the DEKALB Champions of Yield festivities, including a trivia game with driver Clint Bowyer.

“With the cost of education, the Left Turns for Learning scholarship provides kids additional opportunities they normally wouldn’t have,” said Southern Lyon County FFA advisor Staci Garriott. “Clint is a local in the area, and he does phenomenal work supporting his hometown community. It’s exciting for the kids to meet and interact with him at the race. He continues to do great things for the kids, and this is evident with his involvement in this scholarship program.”

“There’s nothing better than taking the No. 14 DEKALB Ford Mustang to the track to directly benefit ag students,” said Bowyer. “DEKALB is a consistently high-performing brand, so it’s an honor to work with category leaders dedicated to performance, technology and helping current and future farmers succeed.”

The Left Turns for Learning Scholarship was created by DEKALB and Asgrow to help students achieve their goals and advance the agriculture industry by focusing on performance. The scholarship amount was determined by the number of laps Bowyer completed with the No. 14 DEKALB Ford Mustang.

“We’re really excited to partner with the National FFA and Clint to invest in the future of ag,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DEKALB Asgrow Brand Marketing Lead. “For one selected student, this scholarship not only helps them reach their “finish line,” but also illustrates how superior performance is driven by innovation, perseverance and the team supporting you.”

Eligible FFA high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores or juniors pursuing an ag-related degree can apply for the scholarship November 1, 2019 through January 15, 2020 by visiting the National FFA website at FFA.org/scholarships*. The scholarship winner will be notified by FFA in April 2020.