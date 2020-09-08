class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483617 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
No payoff: Summer without fairs leaves some farm kids heartbroken | KRVN Radio

No payoff: Summer without fairs leaves some farm kids heartbroken

BY AP | September 8, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
No payoff: Summer without fairs leaves some farm kids heartbroken
Sophia Pitts gives her steer a bath before going to the Beef Showmanship event at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Among the many summertime traditions being hit hard by the coronavirus are the nation’s county and state fairs.

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions says about 80% of the fairs have been canceled or scaled down this year. Many of those still going on have done away with carnival rides and concerts. Some are only allowing youth livestock competitions or opening for “fair food drive-thrus.”

The fairs association estimates the total loss is nearing $4 billion for fair organizations.

A group of Republicans and Democrats in Congress are asking for a $500 million relief package for agricultural fairs.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: