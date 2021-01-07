No-till on the Plains’ annual conference moves virtual

The 25th Annual Winter Conference hosted by No-till on the Plains on January 26, 2021, has moved to a virtual format, canceling the in-person portion of the 2021 Winter Conference in Wichita, Kansas.

Each year, the conference welcomes growers, industry partners and soil health enthusiasts to attend the soil health educational event. Speakers this year will include author, Darin Qualman; producer and the most requested speaker from the last five years, John Kempf; regenerative agriculture producer, Chris Teachout; and Dr. Dwayne Beck, Dakota Lakes Research Farm.

Sponsors for the 2020 Winter Conference are: Advancing EcoAgriculture, Green Cover Seed, Exapta Solutions, Upfield, Kansas Soybean Commission, Kansas Department of Agriculture-Division of Conservation, General Mills and the #NoRegrets Initiative. To register or learn more about the conference, including agenda or speakers, visit notill.org or call (785) 210-4549.