WICHITA, Kan. — Registration is now open for the 24th annual No-till on the Plains Winter Conference. Online registration is open for growers, industry partners and soil health enthusiasts to attend the popular soil health expo and educational event. The Conference will take place January 28-29, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency and Century II Convention Center, Wichita, Kan. This annual event offers great networking opportunities for attendees, and Wichita offers ample entertainment and dining options. Registration is available at www.notill.org

In its 24th year, the Conference continues to offer international, national and state experts focused on improved soil health systems for increased farm profit. The 2019 Winter Conference features a line-up of farmers, soil health researchers and conservation professionals aiming to share their expertise and knowledge with attendees.

Registration for the No-till on the Plains Conference is available now online at notill.org. The Winter Conference registration price is $275. Walk-ins are welcome but rates increase closer to the event date. Registration rates are also available in packages for those who want to attend the Fundamentals of Soil Health Workshop and the Winter Conference together, or the Winter Conference and Advanced Concepts in Soil Health Symposium in tandem. Discounted rooms rates are available at the Hyatt Regency Hotel

This year’s speaker lineup features physician, author and lecturer Dr. Daphne Miller, Dr. Miller is the author of Farmacology, Total Health from the Ground Up; an eloquent call for better systems of sustainable agriculture and humanistic health care. In linking the two, Dr. Miller brings a physician’s critical eye account of what she learned about taking care of patients from visits to farmers who view growing food as part of a self-sustaining, integrated, natural cycle.

The diverse lineup of speakers this year also includes: Brendon Rockey, producer from Colorado; Ian and Diane Haggerty, producers from Australia; John Kempf, innovative soil and plant health consultant from Ohio, Jason Mauck, producer from Indiana; Doug Peterson, USDA soil health specialist from Missouri, and Steve Groff, cover crop and industrial hemp expert from Pennsylvania.

Attendees have several options to attend additional soil health workshops before and after the Conference. On Monday January 27th, An introductory level event, Fundamentals of Soil Health, is being offered for individuals looking for the basics of getting started with no-till and improved soil health. Also on the 27th is an offering of more advanced information. Advanced Concepts in Soil Health, The Above and Below, features John Kempf and Michael Phillips presenting on plant health, nutrient optimization, fungal connections in the soil and building a soil network. Certified Crop Advisor Credits will also be available for conference attendees.

Sponsors for the 2020 Winter Conference are: Green Cover Seed, Farmers Business Network, General Mills Exapta Solutions, The NoRegrets Initiative and the Ceres Trust. All of these generous sponsors will be available to attendees throughout the Conference.

Visit notill.org or call (785) 210-4549 for registration information. Pre-registration online is encouraged.