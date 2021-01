Nominations sought for Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from state cattle associations or state general farm organizations interested in nominating beef, dairy or veal producers or importers to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Applications are due by Feb. 7, 2021.

State cattle associations or state general farm organizations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership must meet the following criteria:

The association or organization represents a substantial number of producers that produce a substantial number of cattle in the state.

The association or organization has a history of stability and permanency.

A primary or overriding purpose of the association or organization is to promote the economic welfare of cattle producers.

The following criteria will be considered for importer organizations or associations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership:

The number and type of members represented (e.g., beef producers, dairy, beef and cattle importers).

Annual import volume in pounds of beef and beef products or the number of head of cattle, or both.

The stability and permanency of the importer organization or association.

The number of years the organization has existed.

The names of the countries of origin for cattle, beef or beef products imported.

State cattle or state general farm organizations or associations and importer organizations that wish to be certified to nominate members to the board must complete an Application for Certification of Organization or Association (LPS-25) available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattlemen’s Beef Board webpage.

After reviewing the application, USDA will notify the organization or association whether or not it has been certified. Organizations currently certified to nominate board members do not need to reapply. The Secretary of Agriculture appoints board members from nominations submitted by certified organizations.

For more information about the certification process, contact Barbara Josselyn, Research and Promotion Division, at (202) 690-2611 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.

The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board is composed of 94 producers and seven importers.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.