Norfolk FFA duo earns runner-up title at 93rd National FFA Convention

The senior duo from the Norfolk FFA Chapter earned the runner-up title in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems category of the 2020 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Karen Volquardsen and McKenzie Milligan were awarded during the 4th General Session of the 93rd National FFA Convention, which is being held virtually this year.

The duo based their project on how to make ethanol with apple pomace, which is waste from apples.

They advanced to the finals in their category earlier this month. There are six divisions per category, and only one team from each division advances to the finals.

