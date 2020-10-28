class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494001 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Norfolk FFA duo earns runner-up title at 93rd National FFA Convention | KRVN Radio

Norfolk FFA duo earns runner-up title at 93rd National FFA Convention

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 28, 2020
L-R: McKenzie Milligan and Karen Volquardsen of the Norfolk FFA Chapter earned the runner-up title in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems category of the 2020 National Agriscience Fair.

The senior duo from the Norfolk FFA Chapter earned the runner-up title in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems category of the 2020 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Karen Volquardsen and McKenzie Milligan were awarded during the 4th General Session of the 93rd National FFA Convention, which is being held virtually this year.

The duo based their project on how to make ethanol with apple pomace, which is waste from apples.

They advanced to the finals in their category earlier this month. There are six divisions per category, and only one team from each division advances to the finals.

Follow along with the remainder of the convention at ffa.org.

