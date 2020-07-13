NPPA Announces Participants in 2020 Pork Mentorship Program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is proud to welcome participants of the 2020 Pork Mentorship Program. This year, six college-age students will participate in the program, which has worked to further develop youth leaders through individual and group-based learning experiences since 1999.

Participants in the 2020 Pork Mentorship Program are:

Alexa Kaiser of Eagle Point, Ore., is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agricultural and Environmental Communications/Agriculture Economics. Throughout college she been part of livestock judging teams at Butler Community College and UNL. Alexa also studied abroad in Spain and France, learning about food production systems.

===========================================

Hunter Rathjen of North Platte, Nebr., is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Kearney studying Accounting/Public Law. She participates in the Model UN, Beta Alpha Psi, the Pre-Law Society, the Honors Program and volunteers for the Salvation Army and various church activities.

===========================================

Jacob Vallery of Plattsmouth, Nebr., is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agronomy. He enjoys farming, golfing, fishing and bow hunting and competes in crops judging.

===========================================

Lindsay Peters of Scribner, Nebr., is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science with an option in Food and Animal Production Management. She plans to attend graduate school because of her interest in swine research and the animal welfare.

===========================================

Tristin Smith of Curtis, Nebr., is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science. Tristin is involved in Block and Bridle, FFA and bible study. He loves showing livestock, hanging out with friends and traveling.

===========================================

Will Sonderman of Columbus, Nebr., is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agribusiness with a Livestock Production Option/Animal Science, Beef Industry Scholars. Will is a member of the meats judging team and enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.

===========================================

Each year, participants in the Pork Mentorship Program participate in activities that encourage personal growth, career readiness, and develop leadership skills, while expanding their knowledge of the pork industry. Participants will receive a $500 scholarship upon the successful completion of requirements throughout the year-long program.