NPPC Cancels 2020 World Pork Expo

DES MOINES, IA, March 30, 2020 – The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) today announced that its board of directors has decided to cancel the 2020 World Pork Expo in June due to COVID-19 human health concerns. World Pork Expo 2021 is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

“While deeply disappointed to cancel this year’s Expo, NPPC’s board of directors unanimously agreed it was prudent to make this decision now,” said NPPC President Howard “A.V.” Roth, a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. “By eliminating COVID 19-related uncertainty surrounding the event, we allow producers and others across the industry to focus on the essential role we play in the nation’s food supply system at this critical time.”

“We will do our part to support the nation’s transition back to normalcy and look forward to making next year’s World Pork Expo better than ever,” added Roth.