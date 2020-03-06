NPPC Elects New Officers, Board Members

KANSAS CITY, MO., March 6, 2020 – The National Pork Producers Council today elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its National Pork Industry Forum held here.

Howard AV Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wis., was elected NPPC president. A fifth-generation farmer, he owns and operates Roth Feeder Pigs. In addition to serving on the NPPC board for the past eight years, Roth previously sat on the Wisconsin Pork Association board of directors and currently serves as chairman of the association’s Swine Health Committee.

Roth takes over from David Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, N.C., who becomes NPPC immediate past president and chairman of the council’s trade and nominating committees.

Jen Sorenson was elevated to president-elect. For the past nine years, Sorenson has been with Iowa Select Farms, an Iowa farming business that markets more than five million hogs per year. She grew up on a livestock farm, raising pigs and row crops. Previously, she was communications director for the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Terry Wolters of Pipestone, Minn., was elected by the NPPC board of directors to be vice president. He is active in the Pipestone County Pork Producers Association, Minnesota Pork Producers Association, South Dakota Pork Producers, National Pork Board and committees for each organization. He is chairman of NPPC’s Animal Health Food Security Policy Committee.

Robert Ivey of North Carolina and Jeremy Pitman, DVM, of Virginia were elected as new members of the board for a three-year term.

They join current directors Craig Andersen, of Centerville, S.D., Scott Hays, of Monroe City, Mo., Dale Reicks of New Hampton, Iowa, Dr. Gordon Spronk, of Pipestone, Minn., Duane Stateler of McComb, Ohio, and Kraig Westerbeek, of Warsaw, N.C. Hays was re-elected to a new, three-year term. Spronk was re-elected to a new, two-year term representing the allied industry.

Elected for two-year terms to NPPC’s nominating committee were Jim Petrick of South Dakota and Curt Zehr from Illinois.

“AV, Jen and Terry have long-standing and diverse experience that will benefit NPPC and our producers,” said NPPC CEO Neil Dierks. “With the addition of our new board members, NPPC remains well positioned to advocate for the public policy interests of America’s pork producers.”