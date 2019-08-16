NRCS announces $1.9M research investment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) today announced $1.9 million in funding for 15 Soil Science Collaborative Research projects focused on soil science and soil survey research.

The information gained from the collaborative research will advance NRCS’ ability to provide scientifically based soil and ecosystem information to help address important natural resources issues facing our nation.

“NRCS is investing in universities across the country to leverage their scientific knowledge and expertise to support our conservation mission.,” said NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr. “By engaging a diverse group of scholars through research, we can identify innovative solutions and technological advancements that will increase our contributions to both science and society.”

Now in its 12th year, the current Soil Science Collaborative Research projects were selected from among 32 applications. Projects were selected based on nationally identified needs in communities and landscapes.

Universities selected to receive funding for research projects include:

Alcorn State University

Brooklyn College of the City University of New York

Colorado State University

Kansas State University

New Mexico State University

North Carolina State University

Purdue University

University of Arizona

University of California

University of Massachusetts

University of Tennessee

University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley

University of Wyoming (two projects)

Virginia Institute of Marine Science

A detailed description of the projects is available online.

The information accumulated from these annual projects has helped NRCS develop integrated technical tools and information to assist planners and land managers in predicting and assessing soil health, ecosystem and landscape sustainability and the implementation of sustainable management systems.

“NRCS is a world leader in soil research,” said Dave Hoover, director of the NRCS National Soil Survey Center. “This prioritized investment in science-based tools will develop innovative data sharing and information delivery tools and products to reach multiple stakeholders around the world from underserved audiences to the most technically advanced.”

NRCS accepts proposals once a year. Interested researchers can learn more on the Soils Research Page.