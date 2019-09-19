Nuckolls County Agricultural Society Receives $195,900 for New Show Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. Sept. 19, 2019 – USDA Rural Development Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser today announced that the Nuckolls County Agricultural Society will receive $195,900 for a new show arena at the Nuckolls county fairground.

“County fairs are essential as they bring communities together to share in an event that builds for a stronger future,” said Elmshaeuser.

“The new arena will provide a venue that can host many

events that can be enjoyed by all.”

The new show arena will be a steel building, 50 feet by 125 feet by 14 feet that will host livestock and other show events for county fair attendees. Included in this funding is the demolishment of three livestock barns.

For more information on the Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program contact your local Nebraska Community Programs Specialist.

Elmshaeuser’s announcement is in coordination with Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce W. Lammers announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing almost $12 million in 41 community facilities projects that will benefit 214,000 Americans in rural communities in 17 states.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to bring essential facilities and services to rural communities,” Lammers said. “Investments in our rural areas provide a foundation for growth and prosperity that strengthens the Nation’s overall economy.”

USDA is making the investments and has additional funding available through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for application and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants, a detailed overview of the application process.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities program funding.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or

less.

USDA will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks. Congress appropriated $2.8 billion for Community Facilities direct loans and grants in fiscal year 2019.