Each year, the On-Farm Research Network plans a series of update meetings and invites producers to attend in order to gain valuable crop production related information from the research projects conducted by Nebraska farmers. This year’s meetings run from February 18 – 28 at various locations throughout the state.

For the first time, a special session of the annual On-Farm Research update meetings will focus on cover crops, alternate crop rotations, and management systems that promote soil health.

Jointly sponsored by USDA-NRCS and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the meeting will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 28th at the Holthus Convention Center in York, NE. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with welcome and introductions at 9:00 a.m. The remainder of the day will consist of presentations of on-farm research results, speaker presentations and group discussions. Participating farmers will present their research project and results from the 2019 growing season.