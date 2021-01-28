Outside the U.S. Border: India’s farmers are revolting against PM Modi

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-511216 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | January 28, 2021
A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

At the heart of these protests are Indian farmers’ fears that the government’s moves to introduce market reforms to the farming sector will leave them poorer — at a time when they are already frustrated over their declining clout as the government aims to turn India into a hub for global corporations.

The Modi government says the legislation will benefit farmers by boosting production through private investment.

