Over 65,000 hen to be culled in bird flu outbreak in Poland

BY AP | January 3, 2020
Authorities in western Poland have ordered the culling of at least 65,000 hen at a farm affected by bird flu that seems to have spread from the east.

Regional veterinarian Andrzej Zarnecki said a crisis team is meeting Friday to decide on containment measures while laboratory experts work to identify the virus at the hen farm. The H5N8 bird flu virus recently killed at least 40,000 turkey and geese at poultry farms in a village near Poland’s borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

Tens of thousands of birds are being culled there, and the area has been closed to non-residents.

