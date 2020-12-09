Panhandle students recognized for NRD Poster Contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) awarded nine local winners in the Annual National Association of Conservation Districts’ (NACD) Poster Contest. This year’s theme was “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators.”

“With over 200 entries from four different schools, choosing the winners was difficult,” said Tricia Goes, Conservation Programs Specialist for UNWNRD. “We have some very talented students in our district.”

Posters are judged on their conservation message, visual effectiveness, originality, and universal appeal. Each poster’s artistic aspect is important, but teaching students about different aspects of conservation in the process is the main goal of this annual NRD event.

In the Second and Third grade age group, the winners were:

1 st Place: Kinleigh Yada – Chadron

2 nd Place: Jess Wild – Chadron

3 rd Place: Autumn Richardson – Hay Springs

In the Fourth through Sixth grade age group, the winners were:

1 st Place: Connor Butler – Hemingford

2 nd Place: Roudy Schommer – Chadron

3 rd Place: Lydia Gitch – Hemingford

In the Seventh through Ninth grade age group, the winners were:

1 st Place: Josie Sanders – Alliance

2 nd Place: Abigail Louden – Alliance

3 rd Place: Jozlin Dexter – Alliance

Each winner received a cash prize and a certificate to recognize their artistic efforts and their understanding of the conservation message. The first-place winners in each age group were then forwarded onto the State Competition for judgment as well.

Connor Butler of Hemingford was selected as the state winner in the Fourth through Sixth grade age group, promoting his poster onto the National Competition.

“We are thrilled by the turn out we had with posters this year and that we had a local resident win at the state level as well,” said Kylen Armstrong, Conservation Programs Coordinator for UNWNRD. “Any opportunity we have to educate students about conservation is very important but having one of our students represent Western Nebraska at the national level makes it even more exciting.”

Information on the next Poster Contest will be available next September.