Perdue: Next round of MPF Funds coming soon

USDA is preparing the second round of Market Facilitation Program payments for 2019, which could come as soon as late November.

“The second tranche of the 2019 Market Facilitation Program, we’ll be getting it ready hopefully at the end of this month or early December,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Thursday while on a press call.

The top USDA official was asked about the possibility of the third round of payments. Perdue said it would depend on the U.S. and China trade talks.

“The numbers they are talking about right now would be very beneficial to our agricultural producers,” Perdue said. “We’re hopeful that the trade would supplant any type of farm aid needed in 2020 in that regard.”

President Donald Trump has said China agreed to buy up to $50 billion of American farm goods in a possible ‘Phase One’ agreement. Beijing has yet to confirm the scale of its commitment.