Performance Livestock Analytics Hosts U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

Performance Livestock Analytics, a part of Zoetis, today welcomed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig for a site visit in Ames, Iowa. Leaders from Performance Livestock Analytics and Zoetis participated in an outdoor event to discuss and demonstrate the value of digital innovation and data analytics to improve the health of animals and sustainability of livestock operations. The visit was part of a tour hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.

Dane Kuper, co-founder of Performance Livestock Analytics and global Performance Beef strategy and platform lead at Zoetis, and Dustin Balsley, co-founder of Performance Livestock Analytics and global Performance Beef product lead at Zoetis, demonstrated how Performance Beef combines cloud-based technology with automated on-farm data collection to provide powerful analytics that help cattle producers make better decisions across financials, nutrition and animal health. The new animal health component of the software was showcased, providing a view of how the digital tool helps producers easily track and monitor health data by group or individual animal to make better data-driven decisions related to the diagnosis and treatment.

Scott McGregor, a fourth-generation cattle producer from Nashua, Iowa, also participated in the event and shared his perspective on the importance of innovative technologies to improve livestock operations’ efficiency. “Performance Beef does the work for us. It’s adaptable and easy to use, automating data entry. Over the three years I’ve been using Performance Beef, it has helped me make better nutrition and inventory decisions. I am instantly tracking how the cattle are doing,” said McGregor.

“We’ve changed how livestock producers manage their business,” said Kuper. “The real-time data at their fingertips allows them to be more proactive, efficient and accurate.”

A growing segment of livestock producers are adopting Performance Beef and relying on their smart phones or tablets every day to make decisions. Technology like this requires enhanced rural broadband access to deliver real-time data without delay. “For connected devices, a stronger rural broadband connection means quicker response and a seamless experience for the user,” said Kuper.

“At Zoetis, we’re committed to providing technology and data analytics tools to help livestock producers and veterinarians solve animal health and welfare, productivity, and sustainability challenges,” said Tim Bettington, executive vice president and president of U.S. Operations for Zoetis. “To meet these challenges, we appreciate the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commitment to enhancing rural broadband capabilities, strengthening livestock disease prevention measures, and advancing trade opportunities.”