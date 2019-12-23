Pesek named IANR communications director

Lincoln, Neb. — Cara Pesek, a public relations professional with extensive statewide communications experience, has been selected as the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ next director of communications.

She starts her position Jan. 2.

A Nebraska native, Pesek’s resume includes positions as public relations manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission; as publicity manager for the University of Nebraska-Press; and as a reporter for both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

“I am excited to welcome Cara to the IANR team and to have her lead the Institute’s communication efforts,” said Mike Boehm, vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Cara is a seasoned communicator and storyteller who appreciates the value of being a part of a team. She knows Nebraska and shares our passion for the mission of the land-grant university and the people of this amazing state.

“I’m confident that Cara is the right person for this critically important role and look forward to working with her to share the impactful stories of our students, staff, faculty, and partners that make a difference to Nebraska and beyond.”

For the past six years, Pesek has served as the public relations manager for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, supervising and collaborating with public information officers across the state to produce informational campaigns related to hunting, fishing, state parks and other conservation issues. Pesek coordinated messaging about wide-ranging topics including wildlife research; outdoor recreation opportunities; the economic impact of hunting, fishing and parks visitation in Nebraska; and the development of the Venture Parks project, a public-private partnership that introduced new amenities, such as a treetop ropes course, glamping cabins, a floating playground and more to four park areas along the Platte River.

Prior to working at the parks commission, Pesek was a features reporter for the Omaha World-Herald; publicity manager for University of Nebraska Press; and a regional reporter for the Lincoln Journal Star, covering news out of Gage, Saline and Jefferson counties. She got her start as a journalist working at the Grand Junction Free Press in Colorado.

Pesek grew up in Brainard, Nebraska, a farming community of 350 people in Butler County. She is a 2003 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While earning her degree, she worked for the Daily Nebraskan, where she served as managing editor from 2002 to 2003.

“It is thrilling to have a part in telling the story of Nebraska through the research, innovation and student experiences occurring throughout the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources,” Pesek said. “I believe the students, staff and faculty within the institute are shaping the future of the state.”

It’s a future Nebraskans can be proud of.