Petersen Sends Letter to EPA Criticizing RFS Proposal

BY NAFB News Service | December 10, 2019
A letter by House Agriculture Chairman Collin Peterson criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency suggests EPA’s proposal to “fix” the Renewable Fuel Standard undermines the program.

Peterson sent a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler last week raising concerns about the October supplemental rule proposed by the EPA. In October, the agency submitted a supplemental proposed rule and suggested changes to the formula EPA uses to restore gallons waived through the small refinery exemptions process. Biofuels and farm groups are disappointed that the proposal doesn’t fully address lost demand stemming from small refinery exemptions.

Peterson says, “any action from EPA that does not uphold the integrity of the RFS is unacceptable.” He claims, “The bottom line is the EPA continues to undermine the RFS at the expense of our farmers and biofuel producers. A public comment period on the proposal closed late last month. The EPA is expected to release the final rule soon, possibly on December 20.

