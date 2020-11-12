Peterson endorses Scott for House Ag Chairman

Current House Ag Committee Chair Collin Peterson has made a recommendation for his successor. He’s endorsed Georgia Democrat David Scott as the next chairman.

In a letter to Scott, Peterson wrote that he’s a supporter of the seniority system. Peterson also says he was happy to follow Kika de la Garza of Texas, who was the first Hispanic Chair of the committee. “It will be another important milestone to have the first African-American chair of the committee,” Peterson says in the letter. Scott is second in seniority on the committee after Peterson, who lost in his re-election race.

In the meantime, House Democrats will begin the process of choosing committee chairs for the 117th Congress next week, including the House Agriculture Committee’s top spot. However, the Hagstrom Report says the new chairs won’t get confirmed until early January, according to the Rules of the Democratic Caucus and congressional staff. Scott and California Democrat Jim Costa have both said they will run for the job.

While Scott is the second-most tenured member of the committee, Costa is right behind him as the third longest-serving member. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says that both parties will begin their leadership election process next week, while newly elected members take part in orientation.