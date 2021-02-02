Philippines considering reducing pork import tariffs

The Philippines’ government plans to hold a hearing this week to discuss a proposal to reduce its pork tariffs for in-quota and out-quota imports.

Specifically, the country’s Department of Agriculture recommends pork imports under the minimum access volume have a five percent tariff for the next six months and a ten percent tariff for the succeeding six months, compared to the current 30 percent tariff.

For pork imports outside the minimum access volume, the Philippines proposes tariffs be reduced to 15 percent for the next six months and 20 percent in the succeeding six months, compared to the current 40 percent.

The National Pork Producers Council welcomed the proposal. NPPC last month met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines to discuss trade. NPPC has been working with the Philippines’ government for more than a year to negotiate lower pork import tariffs, saying the nation “holds tremendous market opportunities for U.S. pork exports.”

The Philippine Tariff Commission plans to consider the proposal Thursday.